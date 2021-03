TAS vs SAU Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Tasmania vs South Australia at Junction Oval in Melbourne at 4:30 AM IST March 12 Friday

TAS vs SAU Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup: Captain, Probable XIs Fo

Tasmania vs South Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Australia One Day Cup Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAS vs SAU at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Australia One Day Cup 2021, Tasmania vs South Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday. The Australia One Day Cup TAS vs SAU match will start at 04:30 PM IST March 12. Travis Head’s South Australia will take on Tim Paine’s Tasmania in an exciting match. Here is the Australia One Day Cup Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and TAS vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, TAS vs SAU Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, TAS vs SAU Probable XIs Australia One Day Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Tasmania vs South Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips Australia One Day Cup.

TOSS: The Australia One Day Cup toss between Tasmania vs South Australia will take place at 4:00 AM IST March 12.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval in Melbourne

TAS vs SAU My Dream11 Team

WicketKeepers Alex Carey (C), Tim Paine, Harry Nielsen

Batters Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk, Jake Lehmann

All-Rounders Travis Head (VC)

Bowlers Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle

TAS vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Tasmania: Tim Paine (c)(wk), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle

South Australia: Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Liam Scott, Corey Kelly, David Grant, Brad Davis

TAS vs SAU Squads

Tasmania: Tim Paine (c)(wk), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Mitch Owen, Jarrod Freeman, Riley Meredith, Charlie Wakim

South Australia: Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Liam Scott, Corey Kelly, David Grant, Brad Davis, Conor Mclnerney, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Daniel Drew, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, William Bosisto, Joe Mennie, Chadd Sayers, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Nick Winter, Peter Hatzoglou, Tim Oakley, Harry Nielsen

