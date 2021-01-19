Team India reclaimed the top spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table after a sensation three-wicket victory over Australia at the Gabba. With the win, India also clinched the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 for third consecutive time.

Australia, who were at the top of the World Test Championship points table ahead of the series, are slipped to the third spot with 69.2 per cent win. While India reclaimed the top spot, which they lost to Australia after the introduction of the new rating system, with 71.7 per cent win and 430 points.

New Zealand are on the second spot with 70 per cent win and 420 points.

“After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” the ICC tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1351435344349040640

India have played 13 matches in five series, winning nine and losing three Tests. The team has got 71.1% of the total possible points.

England and South Africa are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the standings, updated after the fourth Test at the Gabba.

The historic series win also helped Team India to make a jump on the ICC Test Team Rankings as they replaced Australia on the second spot.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand are on top with 118.44 rating points, ahead of India (117.65) and Australia (113).

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1351437049954398209

Meanwhile, India outclassed Australia at their fortress Brisbane to register back-to-back Test series win Down Under. An inexperienced Team India under Ajinkya Rahane bounced back brilliantly after the massive drubbing in Adelaide, where the Asian giants registered their lowest ever score in Test cricket history- 36.

India ended Australia’s historic 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba, Brisbane from 1989 to 2020. The hosts were unbeaten in the 31 matches during the time spell. The 328-run chase is India’s third-highest successful run chases. The top on the list is 406-run chase against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1975/76. While India also chased down a massive target of 387 against England in Chennai during 2008/09 Test series.