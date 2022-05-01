New Delhi: Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Sunday and wished wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday as the star actress turned 34. Anushka celebrated her birthday with Virat’s RCB teammates inside the bio-bubble.

‘Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around’, Kohli posted pictures of his wife’s birthday celebration on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

‘Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYY )’, Sharma left an adorable comment on her husband’s post.

‘I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ..This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be’, Anushka posted on Insta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Yesterday, Kohli returned to form as he smashed 58 off 43 deliveries in a losing cause for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans. It was a much needed boost for Kohli after consecutive ducks in the IPL, an unusual feat for the former RCB skipper. Bangalore are currently placed 5th in the latest IPL standings.