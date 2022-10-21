New Delhi: Roger Binny has replaced Sourav Ganguly as the 36th BCCI President. He attended the felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association. He addressed many issues that he would be taking care of in his tenure as the new BCCI president.

Binny opened up on the matters that worries him the most and would be on top of his priority list. He said “We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly. We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now but also in the last four five years.”

“It is not that we don’t have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority. You can’t have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then who is going to replace him. It is important (to address it),” Roger Binny added.

The new BCCI president also addressed the facilities for fans available in stadium and dhow they need to be improved alongside the quality of pitches in the Ranji Trophy. Binny said “The pitches are still too docile, they are unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable.”

He even addressed the matter of central contracts for the domestic players and said “The domestic players are looked after very well. They have got good facilities and they stay in good places. I don’t think there is any need for that at the moment (contracts).

“What is needed is to lift the standard of Ranji trophy, it is the premier tournament of the country. There was Irani Cup going on not so long ago how many people knew? We we need to change that,” Binny added.