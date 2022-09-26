New Delhi: Indian Women’s cricket team returned to India after a 3-0 clean sweep victory over England on their home soil. The series also marked the farewell of the icon Jhulan Goswami. However, the ‘Mankad’ dismissal of Charlotte Dean by Deepti Sharma to win the third ODI started the whole ‘Spirit of Game’ debate on the internet.

English journalists and cricketers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Billings, and many more are openly showing their disappointment in the manner Deepti ended the match, However, Indian cricketers and fans are supporting Deepti Sharma on social media.

The non-striker’s dismissal before the delivery is bowled often starts this ‘spirit of game’ debate but if the non-striker tries to take a head-start is not only against the game of spirit but unlike the run-out, it is also considered cheating.

Deepti Sharma upon her arrival made a shocking revelation. She revealed how Dean was given a warning many times and even the umpires were warned about this. She said “It was historic for sure. For the first time, we defeated England in their own country and won the series 3-0. That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too. We had also informed the umpires. But still, she was right there so there wasn’t much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines”

Charlotte Dean was repeatedly trying to gain a head start. She did this more than 50 times during the match despite being warned. Deepti Sharma’s revelation has added a huge point to this ‘spirit of game’ debate.