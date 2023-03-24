... That's How Well He Has Done: Ex-ENG Skipper Takes A Brutal Dig At Aaron Finch

Indian Premier League is set to start in a week and fans have started hyping their favourite team up. Even the experts have joined in on the banter. The cash-rich league will start with an iconic clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

In a Star Sports show, former English captain Paul Collingwood and former Australian skipper Aaron Finch discussed about the upcoming season of IPL 2023.

Finch has played for a record number of nine franchises during his IPL career. And the former Australian skipper was asked to name all of them in chronological order, which the right-handed batter was able to do.

However taking a note of it, former English captain Collingwood had a savage response and he took a brutal dig at the former MI and RCB batter.

"The amazing thing is, nobody retained him. That's how well he has done," Collingwood said, as he burst into a chuckle. Even Finch couldn't resist breaking into laughter at the former England captain's remark as he said, "I know, I know."

Finch made his IPL debut in 2010 with Rajasthan Royals, later he joined Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2011 for two years. Later he represented Pune Warriors India in 2013, followed by that he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad next year. and in 2015 he joined Mumbai Indians before spending another two years at Gujarat Lions.

Finch played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 before ending his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.