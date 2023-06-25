The Day His Father Passed Away..: Ishant Sharma Opens About Virat Kohli's Hard Times

India's pacer Ishant Sharma opens up about Virat Kohli's toughest phase of life. He further lauded Kohli for his journey and hard work.

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the world. Kohli made his India debut in 2008, and with time, the 34-year-old has groomed himself better.

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who shared a dressing room with Kohli sine U17 days, recalled Virat's hard time when his father passed away.

He revealed that at that time, Kohli didn't know how to react; he was all alone, but irrespective of that, he batted and won the game.

"The day Virat Kohli's father passed away, he was alone & sad, didn't knew how to react but then he batted & won the game when he was just 17 years till today I don't understand how, if that happens to me, I would not have been gone to ground," said Ishant Sharma on BeerBiceps Youtube channel.

He further revealed that he has seen every phase of Kohli's transition from tattoo to top performer.

"I have seen all his phases. From party to tattoo, fitness freak to a top performer, he has made a massive transformation in his career. He was fond of parties, and during a tournament in Kolkata, he went partying the whole night but scored 250 the next day. He was unbeaten the previous day, and we were representing Delhi in U-19 cricket," Ishant Sharma added.

When Ishant Met Virat.. During the interview, the fast bowler also travelled back in time when he met Kohli for the first time. He talked about Kohli's hilarious reaction when he asked Ishant to buy a lowerof his own size.

"I was wearing a very small lower, and I had gone for U-17 trials. He (Kohli) had played U-15 for Delhi before. I had heard a lot about him. People used to call him Viru. He was from Rajkumar Sharma sir's academy and in a match against them; he hammered me on a patta wicket. I was quick at that time but wayward.