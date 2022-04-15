When the <strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> franchise went for the <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/gujarat-titans-gt-full-squad-live-updates-ipl-2022-auction-complete-list-of-players-bought-remaining-purse-5235114/"><strong>IPL 2022 auction</strong></a>, the results had thrown up a lot of questions. That they didn't have enough batsman; that they almost left the auction without any wicketkeepers, etc. One big question to cap it all was, if their drafted star, <strong>Hardik Pandya</strong>, would be able to lead the side with efficacy. As things stand, <a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/"><strong>Gujarat Titans now top the IPL 2022 points table</strong></a> and Pandya has shown his <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-rashid-khan-hails-captain-hardik-pandya-after-gujarat-titans-beat-rajasthan-royals-5339215/"><em>brand of captaincy lead from the front and the rest will follow.</em> </a>He has taken it on himself to be in the thick of things, with bat and ball, and in the field, and the results are there to see. <p></p> <p></p>GT are now sole holders of the top spot, with <strong>four wins out of five</strong>, a total of <strong>eight points</strong>, and a <strong>Net Run-Rate of 0.450.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>While this is sure to change there are way too many matches and many close competitors for it not to the fact remains that the new franchise has surprised many. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya has been in the thick of it all. In their<a href="https://www.india.com/sports/full-scorecard-of-rajasthan-royals-vs-gujarat-titans-ipl-2022-highlights-rr-vs-gt-score-report-5337808/"> last match on Thursday, against <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong></a>, he first took it up himself with the bat to repair the early damage. GT had lost <strong>Matthew Wade</strong> and <strong>Vijay Shankar</strong> in no time at all and soon after, <strong>Shubman Gill</strong>, their batting mainstay, also departed. <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-hardik-pandya-lasith-malingas-bromance-after-gt-beat-rr-is-a-treat-for-all-mumbai-indians-fans-pics-go-viral-5338926/">In came Pandya and cracked it to all parts</a> of the ground and beyond, as he remained unbeaten on <strong>87 (eight boundaries, four sixes).</strong> Pandya first was part of an <strong>86-run stand</strong> with <strong>Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28 balls)</strong> and then added another rollicking <strong>53 runs</strong> with <strong>David Miller (31 not out off 14 balls).</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Then, as Gujarat fielded, <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-hardik-pandyas-bullet-throw-during-rr-vs-gt-breaks-stump-sends-sanju-samson-packing-watch-video-5338873/">Pandya's rasping throw from mid-off took care of <strong>rival skipper Sanju Samson</strong></a> and then he claimed the wicket of <strong>Jimmy Neesham</strong> as Royals folded rapidly. <p></p> <p></p>But that he didn't complete his quota of overs is possibly the only question mark in this whole process. That is something that may crop up later. <p></p> <p></p>With <strong>228 runs from five innings</strong>, with the aid of <strong>two half-centuries</strong>, Pandya is second on the list of the<strong> Orange Cap contenders</strong>, behind Royals' <strong>Jos Buttler</strong>. The GT skipper did briefly claim the cap during his knock, so this could be a tight race. <p></p> <p></p>The next and most obvious question is if Pandya is good and <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-hardik-pandya-as-indias-future-t20-captain-manoj-tiwary-makes-big-statement-after-gt-skippers-heroics-vs-rr-5338794/">ready to be back in India colours</a>, specifically for the <strong>ICC T20 World Cup in October</strong> this year. <p></p> <p></p>If his batting and fielding are to be considered, he looks as ready as can be.<a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-hardik-pandya-hilariously-copies-rashid-khans-bowling-action-ahead-of-rr-vs-gt-watch-viral-video-5338751/"> The bowling part could still be work in progress</a> but Pandya is surely looking to prove himself fit on all fronts. <p></p> <p></p>That could be <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-sanju-samson-lavishes-praise-on-hardik-pandyas-all-round-show-after-gujarat-beat-rajasthan-5338660/"><strong>good news for Gujarat Titans. And also, for Team India.</strong></a>