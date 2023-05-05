The Real Reason Behind Heated Clash Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir | Read Here

Virat Kohli got involved in an intense verbal spat with Naveen-Ul-Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir during the LSG vs. RCB match at Ekana Stadium on Monday.

New Delhi: The LSG vs RCB match played on Monday became a hot topic among the netizens not only for the incredible defending by the Royal Challengers of a mere target of 128 runs but also because of the on-field clashes between Virat Kohli and Afghan pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq and then a heated argument amongst Virat and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

It all started with Kohli's aggressive approach and epic sendoff reactions when LSG batted. He got involved in a furious verbal spat with Naveen, and things went so high that Amit Mishra had to mediate and mark a complaint with the on-field umpire for Virat's actions.

Things heated up again when Virat and Naveen-Ul-Haq again clashed during the post-match handshake, and things went so high that Glenn Maxwell had to separate them.

After that, It was seen that LSG batter Kyle Mayers went to Virat Kohli, asking him the reason why he was constantly abusing him during the match. That was when LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir entered the scene and separated them by dragging Mayer's hand.

Now things had surfaced that Gambhir clashed with Virat Kohli after the latter triggered LSG mentor to this level of extent.

Virat's Statement That Provoked Gambhir The report by Dainik Jagran claimed that Kohli said, "Bloody f***. I want to give him a sendoff." Once Gambhir heard this, he lost his calm and hustled towards Kohli.

A spectator described the confrontations between the two.

"Gautam asked 'Kya bol raha hain bol' (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, 'Maine aapko kuch bola hi nahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho' (Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything).

"Gautam responded, 'Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family) and Virat's reply was, 'Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye'. (Then you take care of your family).