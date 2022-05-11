Gujarat Titans – IPL 2022 Playoffs Berth Sealed: Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya became the first team in IPL 2022 to seal their playoffs berth after their win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday at the MCA Stadium, Pune. GT with nine wins in the season are now sitting pretty at the top of the points table with two matches still to play for this season.

Here’s a look at some of Gujarat Titans’ Star Performers In IPL 2022 who were instrumental in their success to the top of the table:

TOP THREE BATTERS

Shubman Gill leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season with 384 runs in 12 matches with a highest score of 96 runs. He averages 34.91 with a strike-rate of 137.14. Captain Hardik Pandya leading from the front is the second-highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season with 344 runs at an average of 38.22 and strike-rate of 131.80 David Miller was also among the runs for Gujarat Titans this season. He stands third in the list with 332 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike-rate of 141.27 – the best of the lot.

Top Three Bowlers

Mohammed Shami has been the stand out performer for Gujarat Titans with the ball in hand, having taken 16 wickets so far in the season and leads the list with most wickets for the Titans. Rashid Khan is close second, having taken 15 wickets so far this season with a brilliant economy rate of 6.79. Lockie Ferguson finds himself third in the list of most wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans with 12 wickets this season.

Most Valuable Player

Shami again leads the list with 196.5 points in 12 matches. Rashid Khan once again finds himself close second to Shami with 193.0 points in as many matches. Captain Hardik Pandya is in the third place with 190 points in 11 matches.

Fairplay Award:

No surprises here as well as Gujarat Titans leads the list with 120 points in 12 matches, followed by Chennai Super Kings (110 points), Punjab Kings (110 points), Rajasthan Royals (110 points) – all averaging 10 points per match, having played 11 matches so far in the tournament.