Abu Dhabi: Wearing a beaming smile and sunglasses under a helmet, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle on Saturday appeared to have brought the curtains down on his phenomenal T20 international career even as the big-hitting batter did not make any official announcement on his retirement.

The happenings inside the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here pointed to this, as the swashbuckling Jamaican walked off to a standing ovation from his teammates after scoring a nine-ball 15 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Gayle, 42, bludgeoned Pat Cummins for six off the first ball of the third over to move to 15, but dragged the next delivery on to his stumps.

Six & Out. Ahhh @henrygayle couldn’t have finished his West Indies white-ball career in more apt fashion #T20WorldCup #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/MUYr0g9LOg Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 6, 2021

As his West Indies team-mates gave a standing ovation by the boundary, Gayle waved his bat to all corners of the ground as he left the pitch.

Two of the very greatest in the T20 game on view for the West Indies for, possibly, the last time. Irrespective of how this tournament has gone, @henrygayle and @DJBravo47 have been jewels. It will be very strange to see the West Indies take the field without them Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2021

This was one ball after hitting his 1045th six in T20 cricket. Very few players have had more impact on T20 cricket than Christopher Henry Gayle.

Very few players have had more impact on T20 than Chris Gayle, the Bradman of T20. Has scored 22 centuries; the next best is 8. Has hit 1043 sixes; the next best is 760. A phenomenon Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 6, 2021

Gayle hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet, but he has been a part of an ageing West Indies team in this ongoing tournament, which has struggled to get going in its quest to defend the title it won more than five years ago.

Commentator Ian Bishop said on air, “Everything points to this being the last time we will see Gayle in West Indies’ colours.

Ohhh @henrygayle you’re such a superstar. The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality. Love the UNIVERSE BOSS Adios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun ❤️❤️❤️#CricketTwitter #WorldCupT20 DK (@DineshKarthik) November 6, 2021

Former India star VVS Laxman led the plaudits, describing Gayle as T20’s greatest player.

Does that acknowledgement from @henrygayle suggest something? What a batter! For me, the best in the T20 format. Take a bow, my friend. #legend #universeboss VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2021

Gayle, who made his debut for the West Indies in 1999, was pivotal in their two Two World Cup successes and said he was thrilled to share his last match with his long-time teammate Dwayne Bravo, who has just announced his retirement from the international arena.

One of the greatest T20I players of all time! Congratulations on a wonderful career @henrygayle . You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss 👏 Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 6, 2021

A two-time T20 World Cup-winning superstar, Gayle has 1899 runs in 79 T20Is. He averaged 28.11 and struck at 137.31.

Gayle’s tally includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries. He also scalped 19 wickets in the shortest format. A regular opener, Gayle often batted at number 3 in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

In his T20 career, Gayle scored a total of 14,321 runs from 445 innings, including 22 centuries and a world record score of 175 off just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 IPL season.

While he isn’t expected to play for West Indies again, he will certainly play overseas leagues.

Gayle hasn’t played a Test match since 2014 while his last ODI appearance came in 2019. An all-format legend, Gayle has 7214 runs in 103 Tests and 10480 runs in 301 ODIs. He is a former West Indies captain too.

Gayle’s West Indies team-mate Dwayne Bravo also made his final international appearance in the match.

