Chetan Sharma made a shocking revelation in the sting operation conducted by Zee News and told that the rumours of a rift between then BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India's former skipper Virat Kohli were true.

Updated: February 14, 2023 9:23 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: Chetan Sharma made a shocking revelation in the sting operation conducted by Zee News and told that the rumours of a rift between then BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India's former skipper Virat Kohli were true.

He said there was an ego clash between both parties and Virat Kohli lied about all the allegations he made against Sourav Ganguly. However, Ganguly never favoured Rohit over Virat despite not liking him.

"Any row between player and BCCI President is dangerous as it becomes players vs BCCI. Out of this who is wrong is judged later, but it becomes an attack on BCCI directly. All players are warned that the harm will come to players only," Chetan Sharma was caught saying in sting operation conducted by Zee News.

"Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him 'think about it once'. I think Kohli didn't hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials Kohli might not have heard him," he added.

Chetan Sharma also spoke on how Ganguly asked Virat to reconsider his decision to relinquish captaincy and Virat lied about it in this matter. He said, "The PC before leaving for South Africa is about the team but why he bought the topic of captaincy I don't know, maybe Kohli did it on purpose. The truth is Kohli was lying, Ganguly told him to think over it. Why Kohli lied, no one knows till now. It became a controversy, it was Board vs Player."

"Why he lied, maybe he felt Sourav Ganguly played a big hand in Virat Kohli losing the white-ball captaincy," he added.

