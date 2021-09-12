New Delhi: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne made some bold comparisons between India’s current batting line-up and the old one which had players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. Team India has played dominant crickets in Test format under Virat Kohli’s leadership. The Men in Blue have registered some iconic wins over Australia, England and South Africa in the recent past.

Warne hailed Kohli as one of the best batsmen on the planet but claims that the current batting line-up is not their best ever.

“Their batting is nowhere near as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag. Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet, if not the best across all forms, but when you see that top five of Sehwag, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Tendulkar, that isn’t bad. I don’t think you can say that it’s the best batting Indian side,” Warne said on Sky Sports.

Team India beat Australia on back-to-back tours, while recently they ended up 2-1 over England, however, the last Test of the series got cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak in visitors camp.

The Asian giants have performed like a unit in the recent success as they didn’t get dependent on individual brilliance. in Australia, India produced a stellar show despite the absence of many of its senior players.

Warne said that Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two standout players in India’s batting line-up as he touted Rishabh Pant to become the next superstar. While the veteran spinner claimed that it is the Indian pace attack which has led India to success in all conditions for the past couple of years.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two standout players, and I think Rishabh Pant will be a superstar down the track. But I think it is their fast bowlers that have elevated India to be able to win in all conditions and not just in India,” Warne added.