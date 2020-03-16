A day after hitting a blistering century to guide Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semi-final appearance, Chris Lynn has announced he’s leaving Pakistan Super League amid coronavirus pandemic. Lynn scored an unbeaten 113 off just 55 deliveries against Multan Sultans on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as Qalandars overhauled the target of 187 in 18.5 overs.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Lynn confirmed his departure saying ‘there is more to life than cricket.’

“Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I’ve chosen to head home, I’ve always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases,” Lynn wrote. “I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast.”

Qalandars will face Karachi Kings in the second semi-final on Tuesday in Lahore.

Lynn is the latest overseas superstar to have left PSL amid the coronavirus threat. On Friday, England’s Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of their decision to leave the country for home.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan in April became the latest casualty of coronavirus with the cricket boards of the two nations announcing indefinite postponement. Bangladesh were to tour Pakistan in April for the third and final leg during which they were to play one ODI on April 1 and the second match of the ICC World Test Championship from April 5 onwards.