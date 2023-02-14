Chetan Sharmathe Chairman of BCCI's selection committee made a shocking revelation about Indian players taking fake injections to reduce the time of their recovery in a sting operation conducted by Zee News. He even exposed and confirmed the rumours of an ego clash between then BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

However, one of the most shocking revelations was his confirmation of the internal rift between Rohit and Virat. However, as per Chetan, it wasn't as major as depicted in media and social media.

He said "There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra."

Chetan Sharma then went on and talked about the future of Team India in the shortest format of the game. He even spoke on the future leadership in the T20I format and said in the T20I format, strong starters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given "rest" to give Shubman Gill an opportunity. He stated that Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and that Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup

He also revealed how he helped some young guys get their place inside the Indian cricket team and said "I brought in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill and other 15-20 players in the team."