They Paid Big Money, What Has He Given In Return: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Jofra Archer's Loyalty

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar questions Jofra Archer.

New Delhi: Star Mumbai Indians player Jofra Archer ruled out of MI's camp midway through the IPL 2023. Archer, has just played five matches for Mumbai in 2023 edition of IPL and was forced to rule out after elbow injury. MI spent 8 crore to acquire his services at the IPL 2022 auction.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opened up about his views about Archer and questioned his loyalty towards his franchise. He also claimed that if he was not 100 percent fit, he should have informed the Mumbai Indians management.

"What has been Mumbai Indians experience of Jofra Archer? They took a punt on him knowing that he was injured and would be available only from this season. They paid big money for him and what has he given in return? He didn't seem 100 per cent fit and he should have informed the franchise about it. They only realised when he turned up and found that he was barely able to bowl at his usual pace. In between the tournament, he went abroad for treatment which is what his country's cricket board apparently said. So he was never fully fit, but still came over. If he was committed to the franchise, who probably pay him more than the ECB does, he should have stayed right till the end even if he wasn't going to play and show his commitment towards the franchise. Instead, he has opted to fly off back to the UK," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.