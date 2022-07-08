This Former England Cricketer Thinks India Should Send B Team For T20 World Cup

Southampton: Former England spinner Graeme Swann suggested that India should send their B team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as they have a problem of plenty going into the tournament.

India comprehensively defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20 International match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visiting side rested the likes of Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja and Pant for the match and still managed to win the match.

All the players were part of the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. “India should send their B team to Australia and probably win the World Cup. I think it’s a great idea that you bring a load of players in. You got a winning team and completely change that in the 2nd game against England,” said Graeme Swann.

He added, “I would like you to do that, India, please. Because this XI will beat England in 2 days’ time, even if you bring in world-class players like Bumrah, Kohli and Pant, it upsets the balance that has played so well. Of course, they will come back into the team because of who they are. But if you are the England team, I would be looking for any way to upset the rhythm.”

The former spinner also said that Virat Kohli should open the batting with Rohit Sharma. Graeme Swann remarked, “Virat Kohli comes in, he opens the batting, instead of Kishan. That is what I would do. When you have got a player as good as Virat, you don’t want him to bat at No. 3 in the middle overs because he is not scoring as quickly as SKY or Hooda when they first come in because that’s not his game.”

“When Rohit is batting so well at the other end, scoring quickly, Virat will follow and do the same thing. Kohli and Sharma score heavily at the top, Hooda and SKY (Suryakumar) can follow suit,” Swann concluded.