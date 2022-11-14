Melbourne: The month-long campaign of T20 World Cup 2022 came to an end with Jos Buttler-led England coming out victorious after defeating Pakistan in the final. Ben Stokes’ crucial half-century helped the English side to complete the low-scoring chase.

The cricket fraternity congratulated the Three-lions for their victory in the huge tournament and wished Pakistan for their exceptional performance with the ball in the final. However, it was Mohammed Shami’s reply to Shoaib Akhtar that went viral.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a heartbreak emoji following the loss. Mohammed Shami’s reply to Akhtar’s tweet set the internet on fire. He replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet and wrote “Sorry brother. It’s call karma.”

The tweet from Shami received a lot of heat from Pakistani fans. Shoaib Akhtar replied to it too by posting Harsh Bhogle’s comment on Pakistan’s loss and captioned it with “And this what you call sensible tweet ..”

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Shahid Afridi also spoke on the matter during an interview with Sama TV. He said “Cricketers serve as ambassadors. We should continually strive to bridge the gap between the two countries (India and Pakistan). Things like this, which foster enmity among individuals, should not happen in my opinion. What could we expect from the common guy, who is illiterate and foolish, if we do this? We should cultivate relationships, and athletics are one activity that will help us do just that. We’d like to play against them and see them in Pakistan.”

“You should not do such things even if you are a retired player. You are currently playing with the squad; you should avoid such things,” Afridi added.