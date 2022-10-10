This Is Just Horrible: Twitterati Tirade Against Kapil Dev Over His Mental Health Comments

New Delhi: Mental Health and pressure have been a rising topic of discussion among people these days and specially among athletes ,sports players and the rising young generation. People have been vocal lately regarding their issues and many of them have also been courageous to sought suitable and ideal help.

The topic of mental health has also been growing in India after people learnt that this is a valid problem and should be talk about and discussed openly. Even many cricketers have taken breaks and talked about having mental problems. Ben Stokes, Jason Roy and Virat Kohli are few of the big names to take break or to openly address the issues of mental health.

Spoke like a typical Indian uncle Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) October 9, 2022

The fact that so many people in the audience were laughing to this ” American ” made depression tells you everything about who we are as a society and how far we have to go. Allester Pinto ???? (@AllesterPinto) October 9, 2022

Disappointing views. Trying to generalise pressure faced by folks. Students, players etc. Kapil’s era and this era (and future eras) will always be different. Saleem (@saleem_ahmed) October 9, 2022

The 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev attended the Chat with Champions event and his clip from the event of him talking about Mental Health and Pressure has gone viral. Kapil Dev while addressing the audience referred to those terms as ‘American Words’ and said “I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don’t play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American terms, like depression. I’m a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can’t be any pressure while enjoying the game.”

This is really strange and shocking – even if someone is passionate about a Field of work say about Software Programming, but is made to work for 13-14 Hours daily.. will s/he not feel any Pressure? or will they be Happy and Healthy due to being Passionate about it!!? Rahul~ (@Rahul_talk) October 9, 2022

Ye kya baat ho gayi, “ye kya pressure hai, dipression hai? Ye American word haina…. Ye mereko nahi samajh aata” nahi samajh aata toh mat boliye na iss topic pe! Jaiye thoda padh lijiye iss topic pe baad me baat kijiye. Hath me mic hai isliye kuch bhi bolna thik nahi hai… The Pharmacist ?? (@satyanas) October 10, 2022

Kapil Dev then talked about school students talking about the same matter and said “I went to this school and the children in Class XI and Class XII said we face a lot of pressure. I said ok, even you face pressure? They study in air-conditioned schools, parents pay their fees, teachers can’t hit them but they feel the pressure. In my time, what was pressure teacher used to first hit and then used to ask. Can teachers even touch a student today? I tell them (students) to change this pressure to fun, pressure is a very wrong word.”

The social media was furious from the statement and flooded the twitter, Few of them said that they still respect Kapil Dev for his contribution to the field of sports but they feel disappointed in a personality like Kapil Dev. Some of them termed it as Horrible, sad and ignorant.