After India’s embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, in just over four days, former New Zealand allrounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said the visiting batsmen were throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India and it will not work in NZ.

“They didn’t make any adjustments in the way they played, they threw their hands at the ball like they do in India,” he Radio Sport.

He said that in India where the ball doesn’t bounce above the knee, they can get away playing some shots but it does not work in NZ.

“When the ball doesn’t bounce above knee-high you can get away with some of those shots – in New Zealand you don’t.”

Lavishing praise on pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, McMillan said that they are ”geniuses” when the ball is swinging.

“When the ball’s swinging, and it did for most of that Wellington Test, Boult and Southee are geniuses,” he said.

He rated it “a terrific performance” from the Black Caps.

McMillan also said that he had never seen the world number one side in Tests defeated in such a manner, which also brought an end to India’s seven-match unbeaten streak.

“To do so against a team who had won seven straight Tests, each by a massive margin, makes it even more impressive.”

The result means New Zealand head into their next match in Christchurch starting Saturday with the chance of claiming a rare Test series sweep over India.

The last time it happened was in 2002 when they swept a two-Test series at home.