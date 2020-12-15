THT vs DUC Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League Match 4: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Thistles vs Duchesses T20 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 5.30 PM IST December 15 Tuesday

THT vs DUC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s Super League

Thistles vs Duchesses Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THT vs DUC at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town: In another thrilling encounter of Women’s Super League 2020, Thistles will take on Duchesses at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Tuesday – December 15. The Women’s Super League Thistles vs Duchesses match will begin at 5.30 PM IST. Thistles started off with a win as they defended 100 against Starlights. Barring Anne Bosch’s match-winning 52 off 45 balls, the Thistles batting line-up failed to get a big score. However, their bowling was top-notch and none of the bowlers conceded more than 5.50 runs an over. And all of them chipped in well. Thus, Tumi Sekhukhune and her brigade will look to get better and build on this start.

On the other hand, Duchesses failed to chase down 133. They fell six runs short against Coronations. Here is the Women’s Super League Dream11 Guru Tips and THT vs DUC Dream11 Team Prediction, THT vs DUC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THT vs DUC Probable XIs Women’s Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Thistles vs Duchesses, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Super League.

TOSS: The Women’s Super League match toss between Thistles vs Duchesses will take place at 5 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Ground, Cape Town.

THT vs DUC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Michaela Kirk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Trisha Chetty

Batsmen: Gandhi Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkhululeko Thabethe

All-rounders: Sune Luus (C), Anne Bosch (VC)

Bowlers: Micheala Andrews, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune

THT vs DUC Probable Playing XIs

Thistles: Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (C), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti.

Duchesses: Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe (C), Michaela Kirk, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Micheala Andrews, Alyssa Elxlebben, Zintle Mali, Paulinah Mashishi, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Legodi.

THT vs DUC SQUADS

Thistles: Tumi Sekhukhune (C), Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Jade De Figuerido, Moseline Daniels, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti.

Duchesses: Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUC Dream11 Team/ THT Dream11 Team/ Duchesses Dream11 Team Prediction/ Thistles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Women’s Super League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.