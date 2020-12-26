THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League Match 14

THU vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12:10 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 12.40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs REN My Dream11 Team

Daniel Sams (captain), Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Alex Ross, Callum Ferguson, Aaron Finch, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Green, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor

THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch, Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou

THU vs REN Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Davies, Brendan Dogget, Matt Gilkes, Tanveer Sangha, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Melbourne Renegades: Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Jack Prestwidge, Noor Ahmad, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch, Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk

