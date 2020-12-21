THU vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THU vs SCO at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval, Canberra Tuesday – December 22. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Thunder are coming into this contest on the back of a sensational win over Brisbane Heat. Despite their top order failing against Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams came up with a performance for the ages to hand them their first win of the season. On the other hand, the Scorchers don’t have a win to their name this season with their previous game being washed out. A lot will ride on the shoulders of captain Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson, both of whom have excelled this season. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, THU vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, THU vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 22.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

THU vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Alex Hales (C), Alex Ross, Callum Ferguson, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Daniel Sams (VC), Ben Cutting, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Adam Milne

THU vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

bAlex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Baxter Holt (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Jono Cook and Adam Milne.

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

THU vs SCO SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro..

