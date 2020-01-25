Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 54 THU vs SCO: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Liam Livingstone (C), Alex Ross, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales (VC), Josh Inglis (WK), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Arjun Nair

THU vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu/Nathan McAndrew, Liam Bowe, Jonathan Cook

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Morne Morkel, Fawad Ahmed

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Josh Inglis, Alex Hales

Vice-captain Options: Liam Livingstone, Daniel Sams

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis(w), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh(c), Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Matthew Kelly, Tim David

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton(w), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ SCO Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more