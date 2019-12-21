Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 THU vs STR: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew/Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Callum Ferguson, Alex Carey

Vice-captain Options: Chris Green, Rashid Khan

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey(w/c), Philip Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Chris Morris

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ STR Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more