LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed his disappointment at his team’s performance although he sounded happy with the way the bowlers had bowled but did concede the fact that batters had let the team down in this season (IPL 2022), adding that wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has struggled a bit and it is about time that he has a conversation with the young cricketer.

“He has struggled a bit, we have given him the freedom to play his natural game. I haven’t yet spoken to him (after the LSG loss) but I will have a conversation with him soon,” said Jayawardene while talking about Kishan.

Praising Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul for playing a special inning, Jayawardene said that the bowling has improved in the past couple of games but still could have been better.

“We bowled pretty well. KL played a special innings, he knew he had to control things and he did that despite us picking wickets. We gave him a bit of freedom at times. I’m happy with the bowling but we could have been better,” added the Mumbai coach.

“Our bowlers have definitely improved the last two games but we are still not consistent enough. This season, most bowling units are controlling things but we have not picked many early wickets. So there is definitely room to improve and we need to execute better,” he added.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their eight matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and would look to turn things around against Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium with the hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages of the tournament almost close to none.