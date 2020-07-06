‘Time to Start Planning For IPL’ – BCCI Unhappy With Indecision on T20 World Cup

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) failing to arrive at a conclusive decision regarding the fat of T20 World Cup this year, BCCI is planning to go ahead with IPL preparations.

BCCI has already started drawing a tentative schedule for the annual league which was originally scheduled to start from March 29 before being postponed indefinitely.

And despite multiple meetings in the recent weeks, the ICC has been delaying its call on the world cup despite Cricket Australia itself admitting the prospect looks unreal.

“The year started on a horrible note and there’s been no relief on any front,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead .”

Citing the examples of how leagues in Europe have steadily resumed in bio-secure environment, Dhumal said holding IPL is more practical than a global event.

“The NBA is beginning in the US in a protected zone. The English Premier League (EPL) is on and so are the FA Cup matches. Bundesliga was the first to show the way. Even Australia’s domestic rugby league is about to begin. This is what is happening right now. What BCCI is talking about is making plans, even if at the contingency levels, for September onwards,” Dhumal observed.

Furthering his argument, Dhumal said, “So, what are we witnessing here? Domestic leagues are in focus while the Olympics and the World Cups are taking a backseat. That’s because local leagues don’t depend on too many external factors to get going. Revenues are more localised; gate receipts aren’t such a huge concern and local leagues can be trimmed and planned to suit particular windows. They’re also television friendly because they can be adjusted to primarily suit local prime time.”

Australia is scheduled to hold T20 World Cup in October-November this year.