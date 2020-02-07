Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Titans vs Dolphins Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 TIT vs DOL: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Titans vs Dolphins will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

My Dream11 Team

Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi (VC), Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Dayyaan Galiem, Senuran Muthusamy, Rob Frylink (C), Imran Tahir, Tshepo Moreki, Keshav Maharaj

TIT vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

Titans: Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Grant Thomson, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Imraan Manack, Kabelo Sekhukhune

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo/Sibz Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Rob Frylink, Kerwin Mungroo

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Henry Davids, Sarel Erwee

Vice-captain Options: Imran Tahir, Tony de Zorzi

Squads

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon

Titans: Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tshepo Moreki, Imran Manack, Kabelo Sekhukhune

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TIT Dream11 Team/ DOL Dream11 Team/ Titans Dream11 Team/ Dolphins Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more