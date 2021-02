TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints 11th Match: Fantasy 11 For Today’s South Africa T20 Challenge February 24, 2021 1:30 PM IST Wednesday

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints 11th Match: Fantasy 11 For Today's South Africa T20 Chal

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TIT vs WAR in Kingsmead, Durban: In the eleventh match of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, Titans will take on winless Warriors. Titans are third in the points table with two wins and a defeat from three matches while Warriors have tasted defeat in all three of their contests so far and are sitting at the bottom of the six-team competition. Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TIT vs WAR, Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge, Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Titans vs Warriors One-Day match, Online Cricket Tips TIT vs WAR One-Day match, Online Cricket Titans vs Warriors Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Titans and Warriors will take place at 1:00 PM IST – February 24.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

TIT vs WAR My Dream11 Team

JJ Smuts (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile (vic-captain), Aiden Markram, Gihahn Cloete, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

TIT vs WAR My Probable XIs

Titans: Aiden Markram, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Lizaad Willlams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Triston Stubbs, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Tshepo Ntuli, Anrich Nortje, Lizo Makosi

TIT vs WAR Full Squads

Warriors: Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Jade de Klerk, Tshepo Ntuli, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk/captain), Wihan Lubbe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Marco Marais, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe

Titans: Simon Harmer, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dayyaan Galiem, Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/captain), Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Grant Thomson, Okuhle Cele

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TIT Dream11 Team/ WAR Dream11 Team/ Titans Dream11 Player List/ Warriors Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – South Africa T20 Challenge/ Online Cricket Tips and more