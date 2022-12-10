Doha: Brazil head coach Tite has stepped down from his position immediately after their 2-4 penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 61-year-old took over the charge back in 2016 and has recorded 61 wins, 13 draws and 81 defeats. The Brazilian’s was about to see his contract end soon this year which was renewed in 2018.

Under Tite, Brazil won 2019 Copa America but failed to go pass the quarterfinals in back-to-back World Cup.

Tite joins Luis Enrique (Spain), Roberto Martinez (Belgium), Gerardo Martino (Mexico), Otto Addo (Ghana) and South Korea’s Paulo Bento as managers who stepped following their respective team’s exit.