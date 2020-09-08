TKR vs JAM Dream11 Hints And Prediction For 1st Semifinal: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL T20 Cricket Match, 7:30 PM IST September 8, Tuesday

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

We are into the business end of the tournament now. Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks are the four semifinalists. In the first semifinal, TKR will take on JT at 7:30 PM IST.

TKR have been the team to beat this season as they won all their 10 league matches en route to the semis. On the other hand, their opponents JT won just three of their 10 matches with six defeats and one ending in no result.

The stark difference in their performances so far obviously makes Trinbago the favourites but from now one, the past performances don’t matter. One misstep and it could be all over for the unbeaten Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten side. Rovman Powell’s men will have to be at their best to stop the Trinbago juggernaut.

In the second semifinal, Warriors will take on Zouks later in the day.

TKR vs JAM TOSS TIMING – 7:00 PM IST

TKR vs JAM Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Glenn Phillips (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Jayden Seales

TKR vs JAM Full Squads

JAM: Rovman Powell (captain), Glenn Phillips (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

TKR: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Darren Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

