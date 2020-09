TKR vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 7:30 PM IST September 2

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Trinbago Knight Riders vs

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents on Tuesday (September 1) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, Barbados Tridents lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 92. For Guyana Amazon Warriors, Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets. In response, Guyana Amazon Warriors rode on Brandon King’s unbeaten half-century to seal the deal with eight wickets and 20 balls remaining. The Hero CPL T20 2020 will end on September 10.

TKR vs SKN TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Imran Khan, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis (c), Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons (vc)

TKR vs SKN Full Squads

TKR: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

SKN: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

