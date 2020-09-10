TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final Live Score Updates

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a season to remember and they would like to keep their undefeated streak intact when they take on St Lucia Zouks in the summit clash on Friday. It will not be easy for the Zouks, who have won six games and have made it to the final. They seem to have peaked at the right time and hence find themselves competing for the coveted crown.

Zouks captain Daren Sammy has his eye set on the trophy. “We want to win the tournament. TKR has been the team to beat. On Thursday, we gotta come out with the same attitude,” he had said after the semifinal victory.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports Network.

TKR vs SLZ Full Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Javelle Glenn, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan