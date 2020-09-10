TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Hero CPL T20 2020 Final, 7:30 PM IST September 10

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

On Wednesday (September 9), St Lucia Zouks skittled Guyana Amazon Warriors for the second lowest team total (55) in CPL history and blazed to victory in just 27 balls to complete one of the most dominant performances in T20 history. Zouks bundled out Warriors for just 55 in 13.4 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium in their semi-final contest. In the other semi-final clash, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets to leave themselves one win away from completing the first perfect season in CPL history.

TKR vs SLZ TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Darren Bravo (vc), Lendl Simmons, Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Javelle Glen, Akeal Hosein, Zahir Khan, Kesrick Williams

TKR vs SLZ Full Squads

TKR: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert(wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Colin Munro

SLZ: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher(wk), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

(With PTI Inputs)