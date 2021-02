TN vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand at 9 AM IST February 26 Friday

TN vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tami

Dream11 Team Prediction

TN vs JHA Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand at 9 AM IST February 26 Friday

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground.

TN vs JHA My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, N Jagadeesan,Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron, R Silambarasan

Captain: N Jagadeesan; Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Likely 11

Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore.

Jharkhand

Ishan Kishan, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, Anukul Roy, Rajandeep Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla.

SQUADS

Tamil Nadu

Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed

Jharkhand

Ishan Kishan (c), Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Kaushal Singh, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh and Satya Setu.

