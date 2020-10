TN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Andhra T20 2020 Titans XI vs Legends XI Match 1:30 PM IST

TN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Andhra T20 2020 Titans XI

TN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the twelfth match of the ongoing Andhra T20 competition, Titans XI will lock horns with Legends XI. it's expected to be a close contest.

TOSS: The Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Titans XI and Legends XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 27, Tuesday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

TN-XI vs LEG-XI My Dream11 Team

C Kranthi Kumar (captain), Manish Golamaru (vice-captain), GS Ashish Reddy, C Stephen, M Harishankar Reddy, I Karthik Raman, S Tarun, Gulfaam Saleh, L Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy

TN-XI vs LEG-XI Probable Playing XIs

Titans XI: S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy

Legends XI: B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, V Venu

TN-XI vs LEG-XI Full Squads

Titans XI: Hemant Reddy, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, A Prasanth, C Stephen, L Mohan, KV Kashyap Prakash, M Bhargav, T Vijay, V Karthik Reddy, Gulfaam Saleh, C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Md Khan, S Tarun, Dasari Chaitanya, Girinath Reddy

Legends XI: C Sai Teja, S Vignesh, M Harishankar Reddy, V Venu, TVS Swaroop, R Kulayappa, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu, S Ismail, M Kumar, Guramkonda Jayavardhan, Karan Shinde, Jogesh, P Raj, B Sivacharan Singh, Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman

