Tom Curran Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket To Focus On White-Ball Formats

: England pacer Tom Curran has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. Curran, who plays County Championship for Surrey, said that even though he is not ruling out a return to the ultimate format, at the moment, he wants to focus on white-ball cricket. The right-arm pacer said a break from red-ball cricket is a good decision for his body and mental health, adding that he will return to the format when he feels he is fully committed to the game.

"The last couple of years have not been easy for me. I have had a lot of time and this isn't a decision that I've taken lightly. Some choices in life I don't think you will ever be 100 per cent sure and this is definitely one of those. But where I find myself at this exact moment, I feel like it is the right decision for my body and for my mental health," said Curran as quoted by Indipendednt.co.uk

"I'm definitely not ruling out playing red-ball cricket again in the future, and I feel like I have unfinished business in this format for both Surrey and England.

"But until I can feel 100 per cent committed and confident in my body to be performing day in and day out for Surrey in the County Championship, I feel that putting all my time and focus into on our Vitality Blast campaign this year is the right thing to do.

"I know it is not ideal news for everyone at Surrey and our fans. But I wanted to say a truly heartfelt thank you to (director of cricket) Alec Stewart for the support and understanding of my decision.

"Surrey has given me everything and is my home. I love it very much and my hope is everyone else will see and understand my decision as he has done.

"I look forward to being back at the Kia Oval in the Summer for the Vitality Blast," he concluded.

Curran is participating in the ILT20 for Desert Vipers and will then head to Pakistan to feature in the Pakistan Super League. Curran has played two Test matches and 28 one-day internationals for England.