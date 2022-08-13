Top Three Left-handers To Create Incredible Records In Cricket

New Delhi: The whole world is celebrating International Lefthanders Day on Saturday. It was launched as an annual event by the Club on 13th August 1992 to celebrate sinistrality and raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world. There have been many left-handers in the world who have achieved major success. From Barack Obama to Rafael Nadal, there is no end to this list. Similarly, there have many top left-handers in the cricketing world as well.

These left-handers have made a different name for themselves due to their elegance and supreme batting qualities. They created many records in cricket despite being less in numbers. On that note, let’s take a look at the top three players who created remarkable records in cricket.

1 Brian Lara

Brian Lara is one of the greatest batters to play for the West Indies. He is arguably the best left-handed batsman to have played the game of cricket. To date, he is the only batsman to have scored runs 400 in a Test inning (400* against England in Antigua in 2003).

The West Indies batter also holds the record of the highest individual score in first-class cricket. He created this record when he scored an unbeaten 501 runs against Durham in 1994. Brian Lara scored a total of 11,953 Test runs in 232 innings at a remarkable average of 52.89. He also has 34 Test centuries to his name.

2 Graeme Smith

Former South African captain Graeme Smith took his national team to new heights in international cricket. He is the most successful captain in the history of Test cricket and was an excellent left-handed batter.

He led South Africa in 108 Test matches and won 53 of them. He had a win ratio of 48.62. Graeme Smith tasted success in ODI as well. He won 92 of 149 matches as the captain of his team.

3 Sir Garfield Sobers

Sir Garfield Sobers is still regarded as one of the best all-rounders of cricket. During his heydays, he delivered many memorable performances. He is also the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over, which is a great achievement for the left-hander. The all-rounder hit six sixes in the County Championship for Nottinghamshire in 1968.

He made his debut in the year 1954 and played 93 Tests. During his career, Sir Garfield Sobers scored 8032 runs at an impressive average of 57. 78.