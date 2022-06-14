Trent Boult’s Dream Come True, Achieves This Unique Batting Record

New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is one of the most lethal bowlers going around in world cricket. The pacer has 311 wickets in 77 Tests at an average of 27.33. Watching Boult bowl is a pleasing sight but with the bat in hand, he is just rib-tickling to watch. From a hilarious stance to weird noises, Boult’s stay at the crease is total entertainment/

Meanwhile, Boult achieved a unique batting record during the second innings of the second Test against England. The left-arm pacer played a 17-run cameo and became the player with the most runs in Test cricket while batting at number 11. Boult leapfrogged Sri Lankan spin-bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 623 runs to his name. Boult now tops the list with 640 runs at the No.11 spot.

Top of the tree! Trent Boult (640) is now the leading run-scorer at number 11 in Test history ?#ENGvNZ #StatChat pic.twitter.com/dEsBZfg7J4 BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2022

Speaking about the game, The Kane Williamson-led team was bowled out for 284 in the second innings, setting a target of 299 for England to win. The hosts have made a promising start and are currently batting at 42-1 in 11 overs. Trent Boult got rid of Zak Crawley for 0 in the second over. England currently leads the series 1-0, having picked up a comprehensive win in the first Test at Lord’s.