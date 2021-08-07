New Delhi: Apart from Day 1, the weather has had an impact on the ongoing first Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The second day’s play could not be possible after one hour of play after the Lunch break. Similarly, rain forced early stumps on the third day’s play.

It is once again expected to rain early in the morning at Trent Bridge, which is not a piece of good news for all the cricket aficionados. Rain is expected to once again play killjoy as it is going to remain cloudy throughout the day.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial knocks to put India in front on the third day’s play. India was in some sort of trouble at the end of Day 2 as they were 125-4. Meanwhile, India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed early after scoring a quickfire knock of 25 runs from 20 balls.

After Pant’s dismissal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were able to stitch a fine alliance of 60 runs. Rahul, who is playing Test cricket after a long gap of two years, was able to grab his opportunity with both hands in the absence of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, as he scored a fine knock of 84 runs. Jadeja, on the other hand, scored a brilliant knock of 56 runs to help India go past England’s first innings score.

Furthermore, India’s tail was able to contribute as Jasprit Bumrah came up with his best Test score of 28 runs. Bumrah and Siraj added 33 runs to frustrate the England bowlers and helped India post 278 runs. Thus, India was able to take a crucial first-innings lead of 95 runs.

England was able to score 25 without any loss in the wickets column and trail by 70 runs.