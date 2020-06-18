Tripura U-19 cricketer Ayanti Reang has been found dead at her residence. The 16-year-old was the youngest of four siblings and member of the state’s U-19 women cricket team for the past one year.

There hasn’t been an official word on her death yet.

Reang hails from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub division, about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala.

Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said Reang was a promising cricketer and the news has left him shocked.

“She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock,” Chanda told PTI.

Chanda, however, said he wasn’t aware of the teenager facing any mental health issues.

“She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems,” Chanda said.