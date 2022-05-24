<strong>Karachi:</strong> A brilliant 3/8 from debutant Tuba Hassan followed by a solid 36 not out from veteran Nida Dar helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first match of the three-match WT20I series here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a target of 107 runs, Pakistan reached home in 18.2 overs for the loss of four wickets. Nida was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan as she remained unbeaten on 36 runs from 27 balls while captain Bismah Maroof scored 28 runs. <p></p> <p></p>After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat but struggled to get enough runs on the board. Left-arm spinner Anam Amin got Pakistan off to a perfect start, holding onto a sharp return catch in the first over to send back Hasini Perera. <p></p> <p></p>She crippled Sri Lanka further, trapping their captain Chamari Athapaththu in her next over to reduce the visitors to 13/2 in the third over. <p></p> <p></p>Harshitha Madavi and Anushka Sanjeewani then slowly rebuilt the innings, employing cautious strokes. Once they settled, they took 14 runs in one Aiman Anwer over, upping the ante. <p></p> <p></p>Just when things were starting to look bright for Sri Lanka, debutant Tuba Hassan came into the attack and broke the 38-run third-wicket partnership by dismissing Sanjeewani. <p></p> <p></p>In her next over, Tuba removed Madavi as she tried to slash a delivery that bounced high but ended up chopping it onto the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Tuba amped up the pressure in her third over, getting another wicket, this time that of Kavisha Dilhari, who presented a simple catch to the mid-wicket fielder. <p></p> <p></p>Anam Amin came back into the attack and picked up her third, with Tuba taking a stunning catch at short third man to send back Oshadi Ranasinghe. At 69/6, Sri Lanka looked all at sea but a handy 25 from Nilakshi de Silva took them close to the three-figure mark. <p></p> <p></p>The lower-order ultimately managed to push to Sri Lanka past 100, taking the total to 106/8 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>It was an excellent bowling performance from Pakistan, with Tuba excelling after constantly hitting good lengths and getting appreciable turn. <p></p> <p></p>However, the other debutant, Gull Feroza, had a forgettable time. Pakistan's chase of the modest target got off to a rocky start as Feroza was struck in front by Sugandika Kumari in the first over, falling for a duck. <p></p> <p></p>Muneeba Ali and Iram Javed put 29 runs before Iram was stumped off Ranasinghe for 18. Muneeba departed three overs later for the same score. Pakistan were in a precarious position at 46/3 in nine overs, still requiring 61 more to win. <p></p> <p></p>However, the experience of Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar helped Pakistan wade through a tricky phase. They pounced on the bad balls and negotiated the bowlers with ease, picking up ones and twos to keep the scorecard ticking. <p></p> <p></p>The pair brought Pakistan within touching distance of a win with a solid 51-run stand. By the time Maroof (28) was dismissed in the 17th over, the hosts needed just 12 runs for a victory. <p></p> <p></p>Dar's unbeaten 36 ensured Pakistan eventually romped to a six-wicket win in the 19th over, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Tuba was adjudged the Player of the Match for her spell of 4-1-8-3. <p></p> <p></p>The second T20I will be played at the same venue on May 26. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores</strong>: Sri Lanka 106/8 in 20 overs (Nilakshi de Silva 25, Harshitha Madavi 25; Tuba Hassan 3-8, Anam Amin 3-21) lost to Pakistan 107/4 in 18.2. overs (Nida Dar 36 not out, Bismah Maroof 28; Oshadi Ranasinghe 2-20) by 6 wickets.