Fakhar Zaman played one of the finest knocks in chases although in a losing cause during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Monday. Zaman scored 193, the highest individual score in a chase, resurrecting his team's chase of 342 in Johannesburg. <p></p> <p></p>However, in the final over, Zaman's dismissal hogged the limelight after a cheeky gesture from South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to distract the Pakistan opener as he was haring back to the striker's end to complete a second run. The apparent distraction resulted in Zaman looking back to check on his batting partner Haris Rauf which slowed him down even as Aiden Markram produced a direct-hit from long-off to have him run out in controversial fashion. <p></p> <p></p>De Kock seemingly tried portraying to Zaman that the throw was going towards the non-striker's end which momentarily distracted the opener as he slowed down under the impression he was not in the danger end. <p></p> <p></p>The incident has drawn sharp reaction on Twitter with the likes of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar asking whether that act was against the spirit of the game. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Was this run out by <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnyDeKock69?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnyDeKock69</a> against the spirit of the game? <p></p>I'd leave it for you guys to decide. &#x1f910;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvSA</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1378746821791600646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Quinton de Kock be like : Arre , picche tohh dekho&#x1f923;&#x1f923;&#x1f923;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintondeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintondeKock</a> <a href="https://t.co/mZOF6hiE7o">pic.twitter.com/mZOF6hiE7o</a></p> <p></p> Krunal Orpe (@I_Am_OK_99) <a href="https://twitter.com/I_Am_OK_99/status/1378928801086771201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That's how <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FakharZaman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FakharZaman</a> got run out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintondeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintondeKock</a> made him believe that fielder is throwing ball on the other end but actually ball was on his end <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Runout?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Runout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/193runs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#193runs</a> <a href="https://t.co/eu9S7D0L8f">pic.twitter.com/eu9S7D0L8f</a></p> <p></p> share_infinity_smile (@shareinfinitysm) <a href="https://twitter.com/shareinfinitysm/status/1378905286547755010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The smile deceivers have on their faces is so evil. Karma will take good care of Quinton de Kock. The <a href="https://twitter.com/FakharZamanLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FakharZamanLive</a>'s batting today would be written in golden <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fakharzaman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fakharzaman</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintonDeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintonDeKock</a> <a href="https://t.co/O6ArdFaytE">pic.twitter.com/O6ArdFaytE</a></p> <p></p> M.S.Umar Kamboh (@MSUmarKamboh3) <a href="https://twitter.com/MSUmarKamboh3/status/1378761255335383040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is This is <p></p>Intelligence Cheating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintondeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintondeKock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/rbuiDaAn7r">pic.twitter.com/rbuiDaAn7r</a></p> <p></p> UPFan_Club (@JayShriRam191) <a href="https://twitter.com/JayShriRam191/status/1378922890767167495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He was not fielding , he made a brilliant cricketing effort ..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintondeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintondeKock</a> <a href="https://t.co/mpGdDL6Cj2">pic.twitter.com/mpGdDL6Cj2</a></p> <p></p> GOD (@itspolite) <a href="https://twitter.com/itspolite/status/1378913068802060293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Game of Gentleman was turn into game of cheater <p></p>De Kock Cheater <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FakharZaman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FakharZaman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fakhar_zaman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fakhar_zaman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintondeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintondeKock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/WRt6krQseG">pic.twitter.com/WRt6krQseG</a></p> <p></p> It's Show Time Folks 786 (@ItsShowTimeFol3) <a href="https://twitter.com/ItsShowTimeFol3/status/1378792928924041217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Not how we play the gentlemen's game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuintonDeKock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuintonDeKock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/0cojcZu9Im">pic.twitter.com/0cojcZu9Im</a></p> <p></p> Shifa Habib (@shifa_habib) <a href="https://twitter.com/shifa_habib/status/1378793563274715137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Although, Zaman cleared De Kock of any misdoing instead blaming himself for the mistake. "The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," he said after the match.