New Delhi: It has been reported by Sports Tak that Rishabh Pant has been tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, it was reported that two Indian players had contracted the virus, out of which one had returned a negative test whereas one was tested positive.

The Indian players were given a three-week break from the bio-bubble in England after the WTC Final and the players were seen having a good time off the field. The Indian players including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant were in attendance in the recently concluded Euro 2020. Furthermore, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen attending the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Pant will now not travel with the team as he has been put into isolation. The Indian team will play a three-day warm-up match against County XI at Durham from July 20th.

Pant had uploaded a picture along with his friends at the Wembley Stadium, London. As now Pant has reportedly tested positive, Twitter gave mixed reactions.

Some of the fans gave him get well soon wishes whereas some bashed him for being irresponsible.

This is how Twitter reacted.

#RishabhPant tests positive for #Covid19 in England. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery and hope he will recover in time for the test series against #Eng #INDvsEng Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2021

#rishabhpant #INDvsEng *Rishabh Pant is tested positive for COVID 19 Urvashi Rautela : pic.twitter.com/cVvBneZpsY Paras Jain (@_paras25_) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant did not break any protocols. No bio bubble breach. He was vaccinated. He deserves to live his life outside of the bubble too. The mental fatigue is real. I hope he recovers soon enough in time for at least the second test. #RP17 Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant tested positive. Was seen without mask https://t.co/P4d88M6TJD Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) July 15, 2021