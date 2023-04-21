Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Virat Kohli And Babar Azam's Account

Now the legacy blue mark may require subscribing to Twitter Blue, which costs INR 650 a month for India, and for business, it is Rs 82,300 per month.

New Delhi: Social Media platform Twitter removed their verified blue tick from former India captain Virat Kohli's and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam's account on April 20, Thursday. Company's New owner Elon Musk already told that the company will remove the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20.

Virat Kohli is currently playing for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and the star batter is in lethal form. With six points from as many games, Royal Challengers Bangalore's next match in IPL 2023 will be against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand in Pakistan. Pakistan is currently leading in the T20I series by 2-1 and the fourth of fifth T20I will be played on April 24, at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

PBKS vs RCB Virat Kohli made a 47-ball 59 against Punjab kings in 27th Match of the IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis and stand-in skipper Virat took Bangalore to 91/0 in ten overs and looked in sight for a score above 180. Du Plessis, despite a bruised rib, was the star of Bangalore's batting with his 56-ball 84, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

Kohli got his fifty in 40 balls with his trademark cover drive through long-off for four and followed it up with a lofted drive over wide long-off for six off Ellis.