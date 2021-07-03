In an absolute freak incident, West Indies players – all-rounder Chinelle Henry and batswoman Chedean Nation collapsed on the ground in separate incidents, during the second T20I against Pakistan Women in Antigua on Friday. Henry and Nation were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were ‘conscious and stable’, according to a Cricket West Indies spokesperson. Both the incidents took place within a span of 10 minutes and despite that, the match was not forfeited. Though the reasons for the sudden collapse is still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

Later, Cricket West Indies stated that both Henry and Nation were taken to the hospital for medical attention. It was later reported that both players were conscious and stable and will remain in the hospital for further assessment.

Scary News: During Pak & WI Women Match 2 West Indies Cricketers collaposed. 1st Chinelle Henry suddenly collapsed and later on her very close friend and team mate Chedean Nation collapsed too Match Stopped & Rain stoppage too Hope both recover and alright https://t.co/LLyTlBzC7T Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, West Indies went on to win the contest by seven runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method. During the fourth over of Pakistan’s run chase in Antigua, all-rounder Henry suddenly fainted and fell unconscious onto the turf.

The 25-year-old was assisted by medics before being stretchered off the ground and taken to a nearby hospital.

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues … Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon. VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

Later in the same innings, another Windies player – Nation was also transported to the hospital for medical attention after collapsing on the field.

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan, in a statement, said “The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation. We wish them a quick recovery and are hopeful that we will play against them in our next match on Sunday.”

“Such incidents are tragic and can shake whole dressing rooms. Hats off to the West Indies that they turned up and completed the match despite the grave incident.”

West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series, after securing a seven-run win in the second T20 via the Duckworth Lewis method. Heavy rain forced officials to abandon the game.

The West Indies who batted first, posted 125 for six in their 20 overs, with Kycia Knight top-scoring with 30 and Nation 28.