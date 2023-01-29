U19 Women's World Cup Final: Fans Flood Twitter As India Bowls Out England On 68 Runs

Shafali Verma-led India's U19 Women's Team had a perfect start to the U19 Women's World Cup final. The Senwes Park at Potchefstroom, South Africa was left amazed as the Indian bowling line-up bowled out Grace Scrivens' England on the score of 68.

The bowling line-up led by Titas Sadhu completely outclassed England's batting at the biggest stage of the World Cup final. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra grabbed 2 wickets each. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma, Mannat Kashyap, and Sonam Mukesh Yadav grabbed 1 wicket each.

Innings Break! Stupendous bowling effort from #TeamIndia as England are all out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs in the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup ??#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned! Scorecard - https://t.co/a9WgSfFv8z #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final pic.twitter.com/bDqutAaxxm BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

Ryana MacDonald's 19 was the highest score by an English batter. Team India's decision to bowl first after winning the toss turned out to be right. The Indian cricket fans are on top of the world after witnessing their team on the doorstep of victory.

#U19T20WorldCup India need 69 to win the inaugural edition of U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu46093679) January 29, 2023

Titas Sadhu's bowling figure in final 4-0-6-2 A spell to remember.#U19T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/qXLyIsCGqJ Anunay (@Anunay_Aanand) January 29, 2023

Titas Sadhu bowled one of the most fascinating spells of the tournament as she only gave 6 runs in his four-over spell and grabbed two huge wickets. Team India would only have the target of 69 in front of them to win the U19 Women's World Cup 2023.