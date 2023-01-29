U19 Women's World Cup Final: Team India Register Historic Win Against England

Shafali Verma-led Team India's U19 Women team defeated Grace Scrivens' England in the final of U19 Women's World Cup final. The Women in Blue won the match by 7 wickets at the Senwes Park stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

India's U19 Women's Team had a perfect start to the U19 Women's World Cup final. Everyone was left amazed as the Indian bowling line-up bowled out Grace Scrivens' England on the score of 68 and then chased it with 6 overs remaining.

At the World Cup's biggest stage, Titas Sadhu's bowling team completely outclassed England's batting. Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, and Titas Sadhu each took two wickets. Shafali Verma, Mannat Kashyap, and Sonam Mukesh Yadav took one wicket each.

Ryana MacDonald's 19 was the highest score by an English batter. Team India's decision to bowl first after winning the toss turned out to be right. The remaining was done by the batters Soumya Tiwari Gongadi Trisha.

Titas Sadhu bowled one of the most astonishing spells of the U19 Women's World Cup as she only gave 6 runs in his four-over spell and grabbed two huge wickets. Her amazing bowling spell helped her team in the historic victory.