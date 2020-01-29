Australia U19 batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk is to return home from the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa as part of precautionary medical measures after being scratched on the face by a monkey.

The incident occurred during a team outing at a nature reserve when Fraser-McGurk came dangerously close to an a monkey enclosure.

The decision to send the 17-year-old home for treatment was taken after consultation with the Australian team’s medical staff and family members.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia’s Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, said Fraser-McGurk will be available for selection after the treatment. “We want to make sure that Jake doesn’t have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action,” Kountouris was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place. We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment,” he added.

Fraser-McuGurk admitted it was his mistake that led to the incident saying he has learned his lesson. “You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress,” the Victorian batsman said. “But I’m confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches. I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That’s a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible. I’d like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support.”

Australia were eliminated in the quarter-finals on Tuesday by defending champions India and will now be competing for fifth place finish.