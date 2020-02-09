India Under 19 batsmen Dhruv Jorel and Atharva Ankolekar found themselves in a bizarre situation during the U19 World Cup Final against Bangladesh U19 at Potchefstroom on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place in the 44th over, when the two Indian batsmen found themselves at the same end and wicketkeeper-batsman Jurel had to depart. <p></p> <p></p>Jurel dropped the ball to cover-point and took off for a run, only to realise that non-striker Ankolekar was ball-watching and he did not respond. Both the batsmen found themselves at the non-striker's end. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ:</strong> <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/icc-u19-world-cup-cricket-2020-final-live-score-bangladesh-50-1-in-8-5-overs-vs-india-177-ind-u19-vs-ban-u19-latest-updates-ravi-bishnoi-strikes-to-remove-tanzid-bangladesh-lose-their-first-wicket-3936874/">Under-19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Cricket Score, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19</a> <p></p> <p></p>Shamim Hossain, who was at cover-point picked up the ball and lobbed the throw to the keeper, who took the bails off. <p></p> <p></p>The umpires were confused about who had to depart and hence went upstairs. The third umpire who had the benefit of the replays took a closer look and gave Jurel out. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For the second time in a week, we've seen both batsmen end up at the same end! <p></p> <p></p>The India pair won't want to see a replay of this &#x1f926;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvBAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvBAN</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStars</a></p> <p></p> Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketworldcup/status/1226472923659149313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India, who were put in to bat first by Bangladesh were bundled out for 177 in 47.2 overs. India opener Yashashwi Jaiswal top-scored with 88 runs. <p></p> <p></p>This is the first instance in 13 games that India had been bowled out in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>For Bangladesh, Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3/40 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam chipped in with a couple of wickets each. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: India U-19 177 in 47.2 overs</strong> (Yashasvi Jaiswal 88, Tilak Verma 38; Avishek Das 3/40, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/28) vs <strong>Bangladesh U-19</strong></em>